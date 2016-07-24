Of all the news and footage that came out of last night’s Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-con, this was probably the least surprising – Brie Larson has been confirmed to play superhero Captain Marvel (aka Carol Danvers), after months of speculation that the Room actress would be taking on the role.

Advertisement

Gaining superpowers after an alien artefact explodes near her, the comic-book version of Captain Marvel first appeared in the 1960s, before taking on her superhero mantle (with powers of flight, strength and energy absorption) in 1977 (continuing until the present day). Originally called Ms Marvel, she has also been known as Warbird and Binary.