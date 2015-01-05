Number 2: “There’s no one as burly and brawny”

Number 3: He’s got “biceps to spare”

Number 4: Every morning he eats “five dozen eggs”

Number 5: He’s “roughly the size of a barge”

Doesn’t sound like the sort of man you would challenge to a push up contest, does he?

But that didn’t stop one plucky lad who came face-to-face with Gaston during a meet and greet in the Disney World amusement park.

“I think I’m stronger than you,” he can be heard saying, before dropping to the floor to show the tights-clad character what he can do.

It instantly goes pear-shaped: Gaston does twice as many press-ups, smiling away the whole time.

“He looks like he’s struggling,” Gaston teases, before effortlessly swapping to one-handed press ups. "Perhaps he needs a hand," Gaston mocks as he offers up his spare hand.

To his credit, the holiday-goer does attempt to copy the one-handed efforts of the Disney star, before crashing to the floor.

Eggs for lunch, perhaps?

http://www.youtube.com/v/W3bp59Eci_0&hl=en&fs=1