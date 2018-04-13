Although Bourne himself isn’t confirmed to appear in the series (nor Jeremy Renner’s Aaron Cross from The Bourne Legacy), the show will focus on other Treadstone sleeper agents as they’re mysteriously "awakened" to resume their deadly missions.

Treadstone will be written and executive produced by Tim Kring, the man who brought us the Heroes TV series. Rahmin Bahrani (Fahrenheit 451) will direct the series, perhaps using the same shaky-handed camera techniques that Bourne film director Paul Greengrass made famous.

The original Bourne film, based on the spy books by Robert Ludlum, focused on amnesiac super-agent Jason Bourne as he struggled to recover his past memories. 2002’s The Bourne Identity was followed up by The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007). Renner briefly took over the lead in the franchise in The Bourne Legacy before Damon returned to the titular role in 2016’s Jason Bourne.