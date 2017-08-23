“I didn't know anything about it until about a week ago,” he told Empire.

“The cab driver said, ‘Are you doing the next one?’” recounted Nighy. “I said, ‘No. I didn't know there was a next one.’ He said, ‘Well, you were in the last one’. I said, ‘No I wasn't.’ He said, ‘Yes, you were.’ So that's all I know. You probably know more than I do.”

Nighy last knowingly appeared as Davy Jones in the Pirates sequels Dead Man’s Chest and At World’s End.

Though his character seemingly died at the end of latter, this new post-credits scene could set up his return in future sequels.

Nighy said he would definitely be open to reprising the character. “I'd love to be in [another Pirates movie],” he told Empire. “I'd be there like a shot. But I have not been approached.”

Nighy will next appear in human form in BBC1’s Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence, expected later this year.