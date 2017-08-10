Bill Murray went to see the Groundhog Day musical and the next day Bill Murray went to see the Groundhog Day musical
It's deja vu all over again
This is not a drill: actor Bill Murray has gone full Groundhog Day by seeing the broadway musical version of the film two days in a row.
Murray first attended the Tim Minchin stage show – based on the 1993 movie in which his character, Phil Connors, relives the same day over and over – on Tuesday night, creating all kinds of magic. And according to the New York Times, he turned up again at the August Wilson Theatre on Wednesday. Because Bill Murray. And because Groundhog Day.
In summary:
bill murray seeing groundhog day 2 nights in a row IS the funniest bit anyone has done/will do in 2017. let's pack it up for the year, folks
— al (@thebookofalyssa) August 10, 2017
Unless he has tickets for tonight's performance too...