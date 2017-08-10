This is not a drill: actor Bill Murray has gone full Groundhog Day by seeing the broadway musical version of the film two days in a row.

Murray first attended the Tim Minchin stage show – based on the 1993 movie in which his character, Phil Connors, relives the same day over and over – on Tuesday night, creating all kinds of magic. And according to the New York Times, he turned up again at the August Wilson Theatre on Wednesday. Because Bill Murray. And because Groundhog Day.