Bill and Ted 3 is officially happening in 2020
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reprising their roles as the time-travelling metal-heads
Bill & Ted Face the Music is finally going into production this year – and it even has a summer 2020 release date.
Actors Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, who play William “Bill” S Preston Esq and Theodore “Ted” Logan aka the “wild stallions”, announced the news in a video shot at the Hollywood Bowl, thanking fans for all their support and reminding viewers to “be excellent”.
A release date for the return of the sci-fi comedy – 21st August 2020 – was confirmed in the message above.
The producers have also released details of the plot, confirming that the long-awaited third movie in the franchise will rejoin the time-travelling slackers as middle-aged men.
“Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny,” reads the synopsis, “the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”
The new movie comes 30 years after the original film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989, followed by Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991.
Bill & Ted Face the Music is expected to hit cinemas on 21st August 2020