A release date for the return of the sci-fi comedy – 21st August 2020 – was confirmed in the message above.

The producers have also released details of the plot, confirming that the long-awaited third movie in the franchise will rejoin the time-travelling slackers as middle-aged men.

“Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny,” reads the synopsis, “the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

The new movie comes 30 years after the original film Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure was released in 1989, followed by Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is expected to hit cinemas on 21st August 2020