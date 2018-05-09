Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the series’ original writers, are penning the script and Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Fun with Dick and Jane) is directing the new film.

The Bill & Ted franchise began in 1989 with Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, followed by 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to rejoin the characters in middle-age, weighed down by family responsibilities and, after thousands of tries, still having failed to write the greatest song of all time.

When a visitor from the future comes to tell them that the survival of the world as they know it depends on them writing that very song, the Wyld Stallyns reform and travel through time to find creative inspiration.

A release date for Bill & Ted Face the Music is yet to be announced.