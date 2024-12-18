The film also hews more closely to the likes of Rocketman than to Bohemian Rhapsody, in that the songs are worked into the narrative to make it a fully-fledged musical, complete with major dance numbers and some very bold set pieces.

Of course, that gave director Michael Gracey plenty of scope to dip into William's impressive back catalogue, and the film includes a number of his biggest hits, including a couple from his Take That days and a cover of a Frank Sinatra classic.

And while there are a couple of notable omissions – Millennium perhaps being the most obvious – you can expect to hear plenty of his bangers, from Angels and Feel to Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You.

The songs have all been re-recorded with new arrangements for the film, and there's even a brand new song titled Forbidden Road, which was written especially for the film by Williams alongside Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek.

Read on for the full Better Man soundtrack.

Better Man soundtrack: All the hits in Robbie Williams biopic

You can find the full list of songs that appear in the film below, and it is available to pre-order now.

Feel

I Found Heaven

Rock DJ

Relight My Fire

Come Undone

She's the One

Something Beautiful

Land of 1000 Dances

Angels

Let Me Entertain You

Better Man

My Way

Forbidden Road

Better Man is released in UK cinemas on Boxing Day.

