Better Man soundtrack: All the songs in Robbie Williams biopic
Several of the former Take That star's biggest hits are included in the film.
For much of the '90s and '00s, Robbie Williams was one of the biggest and most beloved popstars on the planet – even if he famously failed to properly crack America – and his life is now explored in the very unconventional movie Better Man.
While the film includes many of the things you'd expect in a biopic of this sort, there's one very notable diversion: he is portrayed throughout as a CGI monkey, played in a motion capture suit by Jonno Davies.
The film also hews more closely to the likes of Rocketman than to Bohemian Rhapsody, in that the songs are worked into the narrative to make it a fully-fledged musical, complete with major dance numbers and some very bold set pieces.
Of course, that gave director Michael Gracey plenty of scope to dip into William's impressive back catalogue, and the film includes a number of his biggest hits, including a couple from his Take That days and a cover of a Frank Sinatra classic.
And while there are a couple of notable omissions – Millennium perhaps being the most obvious – you can expect to hear plenty of his bangers, from Angels and Feel to Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You.
The songs have all been re-recorded with new arrangements for the film, and there's even a brand new song titled Forbidden Road, which was written especially for the film by Williams alongside Freddy Wexler and Sacha Skarbek.
Read on for the full Better Man soundtrack.
Better Man soundtrack: All the hits in Robbie Williams biopic
You can find the full list of songs that appear in the film below, and it is available to pre-order now.
- Feel
- I Found Heaven
- Rock DJ
- Relight My Fire
- Come Undone
- She's the One
- Something Beautiful
- Land of 1000 Dances
- Angels
- Let Me Entertain You
- Better Man
- My Way
- Forbidden Road
Better Man is released in UK cinemas on Boxing Day.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.