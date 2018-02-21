Saving Private Ryan (1998)

This epic war drama, noted for its brutal and gripping opening sequence on the D-Day beaches of Normandy was nominated for 11 Oscars and earned Steven Spielberg his second win for Best Director. Telling the gripping tale of a group of soldiers sent behind enemy lines to save the last of four surviving sons it is a powerful and incredibly moving piece of cinema.

Big (1988)

Be careful what you wish for! In this charming fantasy comedy a 12 year old boy asks a magical fairground attraction if he can be big... the next thing he knows he is a child living in an adult's body. A brilliant and touching comedic performance from a young Hanks which helped cement his career as a true Hollywood star.

Apollo 13 (1995)

Based on a true story, Ron Howard's brilliant tale of near-tragedy in space in the 1960s stars Hanks alongside brilliant performances from Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Sinise and Ed Harris.

The Green Mile (1999)

Directed by Frank Darabont (like The Shawshank Redemption) and based on a Stephen King story (like The Shawshank Redemption) this period prison tale (like The Shawshank Redemption) tackles a story of morals and magic (less like The Shawshank Redemption)

Philadelphia (1993)

Tom Hanks won an Oscar for Best Actor in this powerful and gripping tale of a gay man who loses his job after being diagnosed with HIV. The evocative story also stars Denzel Washington and follows the ensuing legal battle that unfolds.

Catch Me if You Can (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this biographical crime drama stars Leonardo Di Caprio as young criminal and confidence trickster Frank Abagnale who takes on a raft of personas including an airline pilot, doctor and lawyer whilst profiting along the way. Hanks plays Carl Hanratty, the FBI agent who tirelessly pursues Abagnale around the world in pursuit of justice.

The Terminal (2004)

Viktor Navorski (Hanks) gets caught in a bureaucratic nightmare after he arrives at JFK Airport in New York only to find that his country has had a revolution while he was in the air - and now no longer exists. How long will he have to stay in the terminal? This charming tale of hope and love also stars Catherine Zeta Jones.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Hanks stars opposite Meg Ryan in this critically-acclaimed romantic comedy that deals with grief, love and getting on with life no matter what it throws at you.