And with spooky season upon us, a few horror flicks are on the horizon – with both The Exorcist: Believer and Five Nights at Freddy's debuting in the very near future.

Meanwhile, other highlights in the October slate include The Great Escaper – which stars two bonafide legends of British film in Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson – BlackBerry, and The Miracle Club.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

The Great Escaper

Michael Caine as Bernie in The Great Escaper. StudioCanal

Release date: Friday 6th October in cinemas

Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson star in this film based on a true story about WWII veteran Bernard Jordan (Caine), who secretly leaves his care home to attend a D-Day commemoration event in 2014.

On his journey, he reckons with tough memories and trauma from his time in the conflict – while his beloved wife Rene (Jackson) gives the care home staff the runaround back home.

The Exorcist: Believer

Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil and Leslie Odom Jr as Victor Fielding in The Exorcist: Believer. Universal

Release date: Friday 6th October in cinemas

The sixth film in The Exorcist series – and the first since 2005 – follows two young girls who find themselves possessed by a demon after a mysterious incident in the woods.

David Gordon Green writes and directs fresh from having similarly rebooted the Halloween franchise, while Ellen Burstyn returns from the original film as Chris MacNeil – whose daughter Regan was previously a victim of possession.

BlackBerry

Jay Baruchel as Mike Lazaridis and Matt Johnson as Doug Fregin in BlackBerry.

Release date: Friday 6th October in cinemas

The glorious rise and spectacular fall of the titular smartphone is explored in this fictionalised retelling, loosely adapted from Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff's book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry

The film boasts tremendous performances from Jay Baruchel and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton, who play the two very different men who engineered the success story and played a part in its demise.

The Miracle Club

Laura Linney as Chrissie Ahearn and Maggie Smith as Lily Fox in The Miracle Club. Lionsgate

Release date: Friday 13th October in cinemas

Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney star in this drama about three generations of close friends who dream of winning a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes.

When the local priest intervenes to help them in their endeavor, they head off on the trip of a lifetime – although they must also confront their past when an old friend Chrissie (Linney) unexpectedly joins them on their trip.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple

Release date: Friday 20th October in cinemas

Martin Scorsese's epic drama is adapted from David Grann's non-fiction best-seller about the systematic mass murder of Osage Indians that occurred in the 1920s – after they had become rich when oil was discovered on their land.

Across three-and-a-half highly engaging hours, there are tremendous performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and especially Lily Gladstone, who excels as an Osage woman whose family members are slowly killed off.

Foe

Saorise Ronan and Paul Mescal in Foe. Amazon

Release date: Friday 20th October in cinemas

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal star in this 2065-set sci-fi flick directed by Garth Davis (Lion) and based on a novel by Iain Reid, whos earlier book I'm Thinking of Ending Things was adapted by Charlie Kauffman.

It follows Hen and Junior, a couple whose quiet life on a secluded farm is upended when a mysterious stranger shows up to inform them that Junior is being sent to a large space station – and he has no say in the matter.

Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's. Universal

Release date: Wednesday 25th October in cinemas

Adapted from the popular video game series of the same name, this horror film follows a security guard whose new gig holds a few nasty surprises – in the shape of animatronic mascots that violently come to life at night.

Josh Hutcherson stars as the security guard, who is also responsible for looking after his troubled little sister who seems to have a mysterious connection to the mascots.

The Killer

Michael Fassbender in The Killer. Netflix

Release date: Friday 27th October in cinemas, 10th November on Netflix

Michael Fassbender plays a ruthless assassin going through an existential crisis in David Fincher's latest thriller, which is adapted from a French graphic novel series of the same name.

The assassin ends up battling both his employers and himself as he embarks on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

