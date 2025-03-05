Meanwhile, Oscars season might have come and gone, but one of the big winners is set to arrive in UK cinemas later in the month in the form of Best Animated Feature winner Flow, and Disney fans will be glad to know that the live-action Snow White is also due for release soon.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

Mickey 17

Mickey 17. Warner Bros

Release date: Friday 7th March in cinemas

More than five years after his Oscar-winning Parasite took the world by storm, Bong Joon-ho's returns with this long awaited follow-up – a wacky sci-fi tale led by Robert Pattinson in a dual role.

Based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, the film sees Pattinson star as a disposable employee – or "expendable" – who is sent on a human expedition to colonise the ice world Niflheim. The starry supporting cast includes Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Steven Yeun.

Marching Powder

Danny Dyer in Marching Powder. True Brit Entertainment

Release date: Friday 7th March in cinemas

More than 20 years after The Football Factory, Danny Dyer reunites with director Nick Love for this new film set against the backdrop of football hooliganism and hard drugs – although it is not a sequel to their earlier collaboration.

Dyer plays Jack, a middle-aged hooligan who is arrested for drugs and given six weeks to get his life in order – which includes repairing his marriage, curbing his bullying of an in-law, and guiding his wayward stepbrother Kenny Boy.

Black Bag

Cate Blanchett as Kathryn St. Jean and Michael Fassbender as George Woodhouse in Black Bag. Focus Features

Release date: Friday 14th March in cinemas

In what is already his second feature of 2025 – after January's Presence – Steven Soderbergh directs this starry espionage flick which boasts Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett and Marisa Abela among its cast.

It follows an intelligence agent George Woodhouse, who faces the ultimate test after his beloved wife is suspected of betraying the nation, and has been met with positive early reactions.

Opus

Ayo Edebiri in Opus. A24

Release date: Friday 14th March in cinemas

This thriller stars The Bear's Ayo Edebiri as a writer who travels to the remote compound of a missing legendary pop star, played by John Malkovich.

According to the synopsis, she soon finds herself surrounded by a cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, and becomes involved in the middle of his twisted plan.

In the Lost Lands

In the Lost Lands. FilmNation Entertainment

Release date: Friday 14th March in cinemas

Adapted from a short story by George RR Martin, this epic fantasy from Paul WS Anderson stars Milla Jovovich and Dave Bautista as a witch and a hunter respectively.

They must travel to the Lost Lands of the title in search of a magical power that allows a person to transform into a werewolf.

Flow

Flow.

Release date: Friday 21st March in cinemas

This gorgeous Latvian film was the winner of the Best Animated Feature at the recent Oscars – and is well worth a watch.

It follows Cat, whose home is devastated by a great flood and who finds refuge on a boat populated by various species – who have to team up despite their differences.

Snow White

Rachel Zegler in Snow White. Disney

Release date: Friday 21st March in cinemas

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot lead the cast of Disney's latest live-action reimagining of one of its classic animated gems, which is directed by The Amazing Spider-Man's Marc Webb.

Of course, the story will be familiar to most, but this new retelling features some new tunes written by the songwriting team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The Alto Knights

Robert De Niro in Alto Knights. Warner Bros

Release date: Friday 21st March in cinemas

Robert De Niro returns to the gangster genre in this epic crime flick from Barry Levinson, which is set in 1950s New York and sees him play not one but two mob bosses, Vito Genovese and Frank Costello.

It follows events after Genovese orders a hit on Costello, and although the latter survives, he is wounded in the attempt and decides to retire from the Mafia.

Novocaine

Amber Midthunder as 'Sherry' and Jack Quaid as 'Nate' in Novocaine. Paramount Pictures

Release date: Friday 28th March in cinemas

Jack Quaid stars in this action-comedy about a man with an inability to feel pain – who must use this to his advantage to rescue his kidnapped love interest, played by Prey star Amber Midthunder.

The End

George MacKay and Tilda Swinton in The End.

Release date: Friday 28th March in cinemas

Tilda Swinton and George MacKay lead the cast of this offbeat apocalyptic musical which follows a rich family two decades after an environmental catastrophe.

It is the first fiction film from acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer, and also includes Michael Shannon and Moses Ingram in its cast.

