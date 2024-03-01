There are a couple of other big-budget releases to come later in March as well, including the latest films in the Ghostbusters and Godzilla v Kong franchises, while for younger audiences Jack Black returns to voice Po in the fourth entry in the Kung Fu Panda series.

Meanwhile, there's also Ethan Coen's first solo directorial outing, Drive-Away Dolls, Sydney Sweeney stars in intriguing psychological horror flick Immaculate, and acting titans Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway face off in Mothers' Instinct.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

More like this

Dune: Part Two

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros/Niko Tavernise

Release date: Friday 1st March in cinemas

The second part of Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi adaptation finally arrives in UK cinemas, with Timothée Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides in a star-studded cast that also includes Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård and more.

The film picks up shortly after the end of the first instalment, as Paul gradually becomes leader of the Fremen tribe he joined at the end of the last film – all while starting a love affair with Zendaya's Chani and facing a new foe in the form of Butler's evil Feyd-Rautha.

Lisa Frankenstein

Cole Sprouse as The Creature and Kathryn Newton as Lisa in Lisa Frankenstein. Universal

Release date: Friday 1st March in cinemas

Juno and Jennifer's Body screenwriter Diablo Cody pens this comedy horror film, a modern update on Mary Shelley's iconic Frankenstein which stars Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse in the lead roles.

Newton plays Lisa, a lonely and misunderstood teenager who befriends a reanimated Victorian corpse (Sprouse) and embarks on a murderous journey with him to find love, happiness... and a few missing body parts.

Origin

Release date: Friday 8th March in cinemas

The latest film from Ava DuVernay is an unconventional adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson's non-fiction best-seller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, which serves as both a biographical look at the author and a study of the book's themes about arbitrary hierarchies.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor gives a magnificent performance in the lead role, while there are also parts for Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga and Audra McDonald, among many others, in a film that will leave audiences with plenty to chew over.

Drive-Away Dolls

Margaret Qualley as Jamie and Geraldine Viswanathan as Marian in Drive-Away Dolls. Focus Features

Release date: Friday 15th March in cinemas

Ethan Coen – one-half of the legendary Coen brothers – makes his first solo directorial outing with this B-movie-inspired comedy starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan as two lesbian friends who embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee.

Unfortunately for the pair, the trip doesn't quite go according to plan, and things get out of control when they cross paths with a group of inept mobsters and soon find themselves on the run with a briefcase the criminals are desperate to get their hands on.

The Beautiful Game

Michael Ward, Bill Nighy and Kit Young in The Beautiful Game. Netflix

Release date: Thursday 21st March in cinemas, Friday 29th March on Netflix

Bill Nighy and Michael Ward star in this Netflix original movie which tells a fictional story about England’s homeless football team taking on the Homeless World Cup in Rome, inspired by the real Homeless World Cup and made with the support of the organisation.

Nighy stars as the team's manager Mal, who at the last minute decides to bring talented striker Vinny (Ward) to the tournament, a player who could give them a real chance at winning if he’s ready to let go of his past and become part of the team.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Release date: Friday 22nd March in cinemas

The latest film in the beloved franchise picks up where 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife left off, following the Spengler family as they unite with the original Ghostbusters team in the iconic New York City firehouse, with Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt and James Acaster joining the cast alongside Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

This time around the Ghostbusters must work to protect their home and save the world from a new ice age, after the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force.

Immaculate

Sydney Sweeney in Immaculate. Black Bear

Release date: Friday 22nd March in cinemas

Sydney Sweeney leads this psychological horror film from director Michael Mohan, playing an American nun who moves to a remote convent in the Italian countryside only to discover that it is hiding terrible secrets.

Money Heists's Álvaro Morte and The White Lotus star Simona Tabasco also feature in the film.

Mothers' Instinct

Jessica Chastain as Alice in Mothers' Instinct. StudioCanal

Release date: Wednesday 27th March in cinemas

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway play opposite each other as best friends and neighbours whose sisterly bond is shattered by a tragic incident in this 1960s-set psychological thriller, which is based on a French film from 2018.

Benoît Delhomme is behind the camera in his directorial debut, while there are also roles for Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Po (Jack Black) and Zhen (Awkwafina) in Kung Fu Panda 4.

Release date: Thursday 28th March in cinemas

The fourth film in the animated franchise follows Po as he's chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace and finds himself teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox to fight off a powerful shape-shifting sorceress.

Jack Black returns to voice the main character, while there are also roles for Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, Awkwafina, Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong. WB

Release date: Friday 29th March in cinemas

The legendary Kaiju creatures must unite as they face a colossal undiscovered threat in the latest film in the Godzilla vs Kong franchise, which sees Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry reprise their roles as human characters, with a new part for Dan Stevens.

According to the synopsis, the film will "delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.