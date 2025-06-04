Meanwhile, there's also 28 Years Later – which sees Danny Boyle return to the post-apocalyptic world he originated in 2002 – and a couple of intriguing British independent features in the shape of Tornado and Lollipop.

Best films released in the UK this month: June 2025

Ballerina

Ana de Armas as Eve in Ballerina. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Release date: Friday 6th June in cinemas

Ana de Armas takes the lead in this latest film from the John Wick franchise – which is set between the third and fourth instalments and focuses on ballerina-assassin Eve Macarro, who was very briefly introduced in a short scene in Chapter 3 (then played by Unity Phelan).

After opening with a brief scene from her childhood, the film follows Eve as she trains in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma before setting out to exact revenge for her father's death. In addition to de Armas, the cast includes Anjelica Huston and Gabriel Byrne as well as roles from series stalwarts Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick and John Wick himself Keanu Reeves.

Clown in a Cornfield

Clown in a Cornfield.

Release date: Friday 6th June in cinemas

This slasher flick is based on a YA novel of the same name by Adam Cesare and stars Katie Douglas as Quinn, a teenager who has just moved to the quiet Missourri town of Kettle Springs with her father (Aaron Abrams).

Shortly after their arrival, they learn two crucial things about the town and its community: they have fallen on hard times after the local corn syrup factory was burnt down, and they are keeping a dark secret concerning the clown mascot of that factory – who soon returns to terrorise the town decades after he murdered two teens.

How To Train Your Dragon

Hiccup and Toothless in How to Train Your Dragon. Universal

Release date: Friday 13th June in cinemas

This marks DreamWorks first attempt to remake one of its animations in live action form, with original director Dean DuBlois returning to helm the reimagining and Gerard Butler reprising his iconic role as Stoick the Vast.

The film tells the same story as the original – and some key sequences have even been recreated shot-for-shot – with Mason Thames and Nico Parker stepping into the main roles of Hiccup and Astrid and Nick Frost taking on the part of dragon fighting teacher Gobber the Belch.

Lollipop

Idil Ahmed and Posy Sterling in Lollipop.

Release date: Friday 13th June in cinemas

This social-realist drama is the narrative feature debut of acclaimed documentarian Daisy-May Hudson – who was previously named one of BAFTA’s Breakthrough Brits – and boasts a starring performance from relative newcomer Posy Sterling.

She plays young mum Molly, who is released from prison after serving four months only to find herself facing a terrible catch-22 situation when it comes to picking up her children from foster care: she can’t get housing because she doesn’t have her kids living with her; but she can’t get them back without a roof over her head.

Tornado

Jack Lowden and Koki in Tornado.

Release date: Friday 13th June in cinemas

Writer/director John Maclean returns 10 years after his previous film Slow West with this unconventional samurai Western set against the backdrop of the Scottish countryside in the 1790s – with key roles for Tim Roth and Jack Lowden.

The film follows the title character (Kôki) after her father's puppet samurai show gets ambushed by a notorious gang – and she vows to seek vengeance by stealing their ill-gotten gold.

Elio

Elio. Disney

Release date: Friday 20th June in cinemas

The latest new film from Pixar sees the animation studio return to original storytelling after last year's Inside Out 2, this time with a sci-fi adventure about a child with a rich imagination who is accidentally beamed up to an interplanetary organisation called the Communiverse.

While there, he is wrongly identified as Earth's ambassador to the rest of the universe and starts to form new bonds with eccentric aliens – voiced by the likes of Jameela Jamil and Shirley Henderson.

28 Years Later

Jodie Comer and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later. Sony

Release date: Friday 20th June in cinemas

Director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland return to the world of post-apocalyptic horror with this follow up to their acclaimed 2002 flick 28 Days Later, which picks up almost three decades after the rage virus took hold.

There's an entirely new cast for this chapter – with key roles for Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell and newcomer Alfie Williams – while it's also being billed as the first instalment in a brand new trilogy.

F1

Damson Idris and Brad Pitt in F1. WB

Release date: Wednesday 25th June in cinemas

A mammoth budget has been spent on this sports drama from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, which has been made in collaboration with Formula One's governing body and stars Damson Idris and Brad Pitt.

Pitt plays a former driver whose promising career had been ended by an accident in the 1990s and is now brought out of retirement 30 years later to act as mentor to hotshot rookie prodigy Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson).

M3GAN 2.0

M3GAN 2.0. Universak

Release date: Friday 27th June in cinemas

Two and a half years after M3GAN the doll became a viral hit, she's back for a new sequel – which picks up two years on from her murderous rampage.

In the time since, a defence contractor has created a military-grade weapon known as AMELIA – who has become increasingly less interested in taking orders – and is now posing a major threat. M3GAN's creator Gemma (Alison Williams) decides there's only one thing for it: she must rebuild M3GAN with advanced upgrades so she can fight back.

