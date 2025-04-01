Meanwhile, other highlights include the reunion of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler with Michael B Jordan for new horror flick Sinners, quirky comedy Death of a Unicorn starring Jenna Ortega and Richard E Grant, and Ben Affleck's return as accountant-turned-action-hero Christian Wolff for The Accountant 2.

There's plenty more to enjoy as well, so to help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

A Minecraft Movie

Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Sebastian Hansen in A Minecraft Movie. WB

Release date: Friday 4th April in cinemas

Inspired by the mega-hit video game, this comedy adventure boasts a starry cast including Jason Momoa, Jack Black and Jennifer Coolidge – in addition to younger stars Emma Myers and Sebastian Hansen.

According to a synopsis, it follows four misfits who find themselves on a magical quest with an unexpected crafter named Steve (Black) after they are pulled into the Overworld by a mysterious portal.

Mr Burton

Harry Lawtey as Richard Burton in Mr Burton. Icon Film Distribution

Release date: Friday 4th April in cinemas

Industry star Harry Lawtey plays iconic thespian Richard Burton – born Richard Jenkins – in this biopic focusing on the actor's early years, which were largely spent in poverty in a Welsh mining village.

Toby Jones stars as Mr Burton, the teacher who recognised his talent and took him under his wing, while there is also a key role for Lesley Manville as the teacher's housekeeper Ma Smith.

Death of a Unicorn

Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega in Death of a Unicorn. A24

Release date: Friday 4th April in cinemas

This quirky A24-produced comedy stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter who accidentally hit and kill a unicorn with their car – which leads to horrendous results after the former's boss attempts to exploit the creature's miraculous curative properties.

The film – which boasts Hereditary and Midsommar director Ari Aster as a producer – is the feature debut of filmmaker Alex Scharfman and also includes Richard E Grant, Will Poulter and Jessica Hynes in its starry ensemble cast.

Drop

Meghann Fahy in The Drop. A24

Release date: Friday 11th April in cinemas

Meghann Fahy leads this mystery thriller from Happy Death Day writer/director Christopher Landon, about a single mother who is given a terrifying ultimatum by a mysterious, hooded stranger while she is on a date.

The stranger threatens to kill her young son and sister unless she kills her date – leading to some terrifying scenes as she tries to work out exactly what is going on...

The Amateur

Rami Malek in The Amateur. Disney

Release date: Friday 11th April in cinemas

Rami Malek plays a CIA cryptographer out for revenge against the terrorists who killed his wife in this spy thriller, which is adapted from the 1981 novel of the same name by Robert Littell.

The film also boasts a starry supporting cast including key roles for Laurence Fishburne, Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany and Julianne Nicholson.

The Return

Ralph Fiennes in The Return.

Release date: Friday 11th April in cinemas

Film fans are currently hotly anticipating the release of Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey next summer, but first up is this film from Uberto Pasolini which retells the final sections of Homer's epic.

Ralph Fiennes leads the cast as Odysseus (who will be played by Matt Damon in the Nolan film), while Juliette Binoche takes on the role of Penelope.

Sinners

Michael B Jordan in Sinners.

Release date: Friday 18th April in cinemas

Writer/director Ryan Coogler re-teams with Michael B Jordan for this supernatural horror film set in Jim Crow-era Southern United States, with the impressive cast also including Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo.

There's been a certain degree of secerecy around the exact plot, but we do know that it sees Jordan play troubled twin brothers who return to their hometown with plans to start anew, only to discover that a terrible evil is waiting for them.

The Penguin Lessons

Steve Coogan in The Penguin Lessons. Lionsgate

Release date: Friday 18th April in cinemas

This drama – which is based on a true story – sees Steve Coogan playing a British teacher living in Argentina who finds his life unexpectedly changing after adopting a penguin.

Set in 1976 and based on Tom Mitchell's memoir of the same name, the film also stars Jonathan Pryce.

Warfare

Kit Connor in Warfare. A24

Release date: Friday 18th April in cinemas

This war thriller is co-directed by Civil War's Alex Garland and Iraq war veteran Ray Mendoza – on whose experiences the narrative is based.

The cast includes D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, Kit Connor, Michael Gandolfini, Noah Centineo and Charles Melton, who each play members of a platoon of Navy SEALs embarking on a mission through insurgent territory in 2006 – with the film unfolding in real time.

The Accountant 2

Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck in The Accountant 2. WB

Release date: Friday 25th April in cinemas

Eight-and-a-half years after the first film, Ben Affleck returns for a second outing as accountant-turned-action-hero Christian Wolff – this time teaming up for a new mission with his estranged brother Braxton (the returning Jon Bernthal).

The pair are tasked with solving the murder of someone close to Treasury agent Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), which in turn draws the attention of some of the most ruthless killers alive.

Until Dawn

Until Dawn.

Release date: Friday 25th April in cinemas

This horror flick is adapted from the hit 2015 video game of the same name, with Ella Rubin and Michael Cimino in the starring roles.

It tells a standalone story that draws from the game's mythology, following a group of friends who find themselves trapped in an endless time loop, where they are faced with a succession of increasingly terrifying killers only to repeatedly wake up the same morning.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.