Best films to help teach kids about climate change
WALL-E
- Action
- Family
- 2008
- Andrew Stanton
- 94 mins
- U
Summary:
Animated sci-fi comedy featuring the voices of Sigourney Weaver, Ben Burtt and Elissa Knight. On a refuse-covered Earth of the future, a lonely robot called WALL-E is carrying out its function to compress and form litter into towers, a task it was programmed to do by the humans who abandoned the barren planet centuries ago. Then a visit from a probe called EVE brings hope that Earth could be populated once more.
Why watch WALL-E?:
Kicking off strong with one of the most obvious critiques of our environmental impact, Wall-E is a 2008 Pixar film set in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has almost been destroyed by humanity. When Wall-E, the titular waste-cleaning robot, finds a small green plant, he accidentally kick-starts an outer-space adventure to help revitalise the planet. The film is considerate, emotional and, most importantly, environmentally valuable.
Happy Feet
- Family
- Drama
- 2006
- George Miller (2)
- 104 mins
- U
Summary:
Musical animated adventure featuring the voices of Nicole Kidman, Elijah Wood and Robin Williams. In the freezing Antarctic, Emperor penguins find their soul mate through their own unique "heart song". Unfortunately for young bird Mumble, he can't sing a note, but he can tap dance brilliantly. Social rejection soon follows, leading his "happy feet" to be blamed for a colony-threatening fish famine. Determined to prove his worth, Mumble heads off on a perilous journey to discover the truth about what has happened to the fish stocks.
Why watch Happy Feet?:
Environmentally important and musically intelligent, this 2006 movie follows Mumble, a kind-hearted but outcasted tap-dancing penguin who embarks on a journey to discover why all the fish are going missing. Behind the scenes of all the musical fun, though, the film addresses the very important impact of overfishing on penguin populations, specifically using the character of Lovelace, who has the plastic rings of a six-pack stuck around his neck, to present the problems with ocean pollution.
Ice Age
- Action
- Comedy
- 2002
- Chris Wedge
- 77 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated comedy adventure, featuring the voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo and Denis Leary. Twenty thousand years ago, Earth's animals are fleeing the onslaught of a new Ice Age. However, three natural enemies - a mammoth, a sloth and a sabre-toothed tiger - are diverted from their escape and their enmity when they become the unlikely guardians of a lost human infant.
Why watch Ice Age?:
Released all the way back in the early 2000s, the Ice Age franchise remains beloved by kids, who perhaps best remember it for the hilarity of its secondary protagonist Sid the Sloth. However, all five of the Ice Age films also offer some valuable environmental teachings for children. The franchise explores the early effects of global warming on the world (specifically rising sea levels and melting ice caps) and could certainly be harnessed to help young audiences understand environmental issues.
Moana
- Action
- Drama
- 2016
- Ron Clements
- 102 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated musical adventure featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho. Ancient Polynesia: Moana, the future leader of her island community, sets sail on a perilous mission to rescue her home from encroaching darkness. Forming an uneasy alliance with the mischievous demigod Maui, she strives to return a mystical relic to its rightful place, while also discovering her true purpose.
Why watch Moana?:
Following the adventures of a young Polynesian Princess, Moana’s links to climate change may not be immediately obvious. However, when we consider the fact that Moana embarks on her journey to save her people after an environmental disaster occurs in her village, it’s obvious that some clear lines can be drawn. Moana is, in its broadest sense, a huge metaphor for climate change and humanity’s relationship with nature.
Finding Dory
- Drama
- Animation
- 2016
- Andrew Stanton
- 93 mins
- U
Summary:
Pixar's animated sequel to Finding Nemo, featuring the voices of Ellen DeGeneres and Albert Brooks. Dory, a friendly blue tang fish with short-term memory loss, embarks on an epic quest to find her long-absent parents. Friends Nemo and Marlin join Dory on a perilous mission that ultimately teaches everyone the true meaning of family.
Why watch Finding Dory?:
The sequel to the much-adored Finding Nemo, which in itself offered some valuable lessons about overfishing, Finding Dory takes those lessons to an even higher level. Examining ideas of large-scale captivity (most obviously seen when Dory states "There are no walls in the ocean") and the potentially disastrous consequences of littering in the seas, it’s easy to see why Finding Dory is on this list.
Arctic Tale
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
- 2007
- Adam Ravetch
- 82 mins
- U
Summary:
Wildlife documentary narrated by Queen Latifah, which follows the lives of a polar bear cub and a walrus pup as they struggle with the environmental changes that are affecting their habitat.
Why watch Arctic Tale?:
Although more of a child-friendly documentary than a fictional story, Arctic Tale explores the lives of both polar bears and walruses, and just what life is like for these animals and their families following some serious changes in the arctic as a result of global warming. Narrated by Queen Latifah, the film offers some important insights into the devastating consequences of shorter winters and expanding oceans on the beautiful animals that reside in arctic environments.
Dr Seuss' The Lorax
- Family
- Fantasy
- 2012
- Chris Renaud
- 82 mins
- U
Summary:
Animated comedy adventure with the voices of Zac Efron, Ed Helms and Danny DeVito. In a city where everything is artificial, young Ted Wiggins seeks to win the heart of his dream girl Audrey by finding her a real tree. But first he must reverse the destructive work of a greedy businessman with the aid of a grumpy woodland guardian.
Why watch The Lorax?:
Dr Seuss may not have known what the future held for our planet when he penned the first draft of his 1971 novel The Lorax, but the 2012 film adaptation certainly did. Following the destruction of the Truffula Forest, the story directly parallels ideas of deforestation and pollution and directly calls its audience to protect the natural world.
Over the Hedge
- Comedy
- Family
- 2006
- Tim Johnson
- 79 mins
- U
Summary:
Animated comedy adventure featuring the voices of Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling and Steve Carell. When Vincent the bear wakes from his winter hibernation to find that scheming raccoon RJ has stolen his stash of food, he gives RJ a deadline to return it, or else. After duping a bunch of animals into helping him, the desperate RJ discovers that part of the forest has been turned into a suburb, and there's a massive hedge separating him from a potentially rich source of salvation.
Why watch Over the Hedge?:
Released in 2006, Over the Hedge has a lot to say about both human consumption and how easily people can affect the environment of animals. The story follows a group of animals who wake up one day to discover that their homes have been destroyed and a new housing development is being built in their place. Having been displaced, the animals must then learn how to survive in a new, unfamiliar environment.
Dolphin Tale
- Family
- Drama
- 2011
- Charles Martin Smith
- 107 mins
- U
Summary:
Family drama starring Ashley Judd and Harry Connick Jr, based on the true story of Winter, a bottlenose dolphin, who is rescued by an aquarium after being injured by a fishing trap off the Florida coast. After complications set in she loses her tail and is fitted with a prosthetic replacement.
Why watch Dolphin Tale?:
Based on the true story of Winter, a bottlenose dolphin who lost her tail after becoming entangled with a rope attached to a crab trap, Dolphin Tale is an emotional, child-friendly adventure that offers audiences several lessons on how to protect the habitats of natural species such as dolphins while also warning them of the dangers and troubling ramifications of hunting.