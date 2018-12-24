Peter Rabbit — 10:10am Sky Cinema Premiere

James Corden is the titular furry hero in the animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter's classic children's book. About Time's Domhnall Gleeson co-stars as the bunnies' grumpy new neighbour, Thomas McGregor, who refuses to allow the local wildlife to continue plundering the house's rich vegetable garden — prompting an all-out war between Peter and McGregor.

Zootropolis — 2:55pm BBC1

Ginnifer Goodwin voices Judy Hopps, an ambitious rabbit from Bunnyburrow, who finally achieves her childhood dream of becoming a police officer in the urban Zootopia. However, she struggles with her new role, and is later forced to pair-up with Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), a (seemingly) dastardly fox, after she volunteers to help solve the mysterious incidents plaguing the city.

The Snowman — 4:40pm Channel 4

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without this animated classic, adapted from Raymond Briggs' bestselling children's book, about a little boy who builds a snowman in his back garden — only for it to come to life.

Mary Poppins — 5pm BBC1

Julie Andrews plays the titular flying nanny with a taste for spoonfuls of sugar, alongside Dick Van Dyke as a "Cockney" chimney sweep. Poppins flies down to London on her umbrella in order to raise two naughty children — and save their workaholic father, Mr Banks, who works (you guessed it) in a grim City bank.

The Snowman and the Snowdog — 5:10pm Channel 4

The 2012 animated sequel to The Snowman follows a little boy grieving for his family dog. When he finds a mysterious shoebox under the floorboards of his new bedroom, he decides to build a snowman and accompanying snowdog ...

Miracle on 34th Street — 6pm Channel 4

The remake of the 1947 classic stars Richard Attenborough as an elderly man who works as a department store Santa Claus — and who's convinced he's the real deal. Mrs Doubtfire's Mara Wilson stars as the little girl who doesn't believe in Santa in this heartwarming festive film.

Gremlins — 9:30pm ITV

If you're sick of the more saccharine offerings usually scheduled at this time of year, this horror comedy may prove the tonic. A teenage boy is given a furry new pet for Christmas — but he's under strict instructions not to feed it after midnight, otherwise things might start to go wrong...