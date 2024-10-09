Best climate change-focused films available to stream or rent now
How to Blow Up a Pipeline
- Thriller
- Drama
- 2022
- Daniel Goldhaber
- 103 mins
- 15
Summary:
Crime thriller starring Ariela Barer and Sasha Lane. A small group of people from various walks of life converge on a remote cabin in Texas with a shared goal: to plan and carry out an attack on a stretch of oil pipeline. Despite various setbacks, they forge ahead with their act of environmental protest, hoping to inspire others to do the same.How to watch
Why watch?:
Some films weave their messages on climate change into a broader narrative. Others build their entire story around it - and How to Blow Up a Pipeline is firmly in the latter camp.
Based on Andreas Malm’s non-fiction book of the same name, this film follows a fictional group of eight activists who decide to, you guessed it, blow up a pipeline, aiming to disrupt the production of an oil company after noticing its negative environmental and social impact.
What follows is an interesting debate on how climate activists should go about enacting change, as well as a gripping drama in its own right - receiving a 95 per cent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Don't Look Up
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2021
- Adam McKay
- 138 mins
- 15
Summary:
Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.How to watch
Why watch?:
Perhaps the climate change film of recent years, Don’t Look Up is far from a subtle bit of storytelling, wearing its motifs firmly on its sleeve, yet it is still a compelling, star-studded watch that generated plenty of debate when it was released.
Following Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dr Randall Mindy and Jennifer Lawrence’s Kate Dibiasky as they try desperately - and in vain - to warn of impending natural catastrophe, the film satirises western society’s shift towards a "post-truth" world with all the trademark Adam McKay sharpness you’d expect.
If our recommendation isn’t enough, perhaps its four Oscar nominations will do the trick.
Captain Nova
- Drama
- Action
- 2021
- Maurice Trouwborst
- 86 mins
- PG
Summary:
A fighter pilot from a desolate future unexpectedly transforms into her younger self while traveling back in time on a mission to avert global disaster.How to watch
Why watch?:
2021 was a time for ignoring doomsayers, it seems. In the same year as Don’t Look Up, Captain Nova provides a more family-friendly - and science fiction-y - story of failing to prepare for environmental chaos.
As a fighter pilot heads back in time to warn of imminent doom, she struggles to convince authority figures of the truth in this fun, if flawed, blend of Edge of Tomorrow and Don’t Look Up.
First Reformed
- Thriller
- Drama
- 2017
- Paul Schrader
- 113 mins
- 15
Summary:
The minister of a small congregation in upstate New York grapples with a sense of mounting despair brought on by tragedy, worldly concerns and a tormented past. Drama, starring Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried and Cedric Antonio Kyles - better known as Cedric the EntertainerHow to watch
Why watch?:
Very few films have analysed the connection between religion and environmentalism, faith and science, but this Ethan Hawke-led drama tackles these often clashing principles head-on.
After a meeting with climate change activist Michael (Philip Ettinger), Hawke’s Reverend Toller begins to battle with a sense of existential dread, growing concerned about mankind’s impact on the natural world.
What makes the film so gripping is Toller’s internal debate as he struggles over whether the changing state of the world is God’s plan, or if Christians have a duty as stewards of the Earth to prevent it.
It’s rare to find a film that touches on truly unique themes, but Paul Schrader’s Oscar-nominated outing certainly achieves this.
Avatar
- Fantasy
- Romance
- 2009
- James Cameron
- 155 mins
- 12
Summary:
James Cameron's epic science-fiction fantasy, starring Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Zoë Saldana. Paraplegic marine Jake Sully takes over his dead brother's mission on the distant planet of Pandora, where, by fusing his mind with a genetically engineered native body, he is required to infiltrate and gather intelligence about the local population. But Jake's loyalties become divided when he discovers a clandestine plot to drive out the locals and gain access to the planet's rich mineral reserves.How to watch
Why watch?:
OK, this one might not focus on our own planet, but director James Cameron uses Avatar to deliver a clear message: nature is worth fighting for. Following the Na'vi as their home planet of Pandora is invaded by humans, the film uses its groundbreaking visuals to demonstrate how the destructive impulses of our species can have lasting impacts.
Cameron himself has discussed how the movie’s call to action is ultimately that we should protect our own planet, previously revealing how he wanted to give viewers "a feeling that you [need] to connect better with nature". Immersing yourself in the beauty of Pandora might just inspire a greater appreciation for the beauty of Earth - and a greater willingness to protect it.
The Day the Earth Stood Still
- Drama
- Sci-fi
- 2008
- Scott Derrickson
- 99 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Sci-fi remake starring Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Connelly. When a mysterious spacecraft lands in New York City, the American government hastily assembles a group of scientists. A humanoid called Klaatu (Reeves) and a giant robot emerge from the craft with a message that they have come to save the Earth, but when Dr Helen Benson (Connelly) learns of the scale of their intentions, she has to act quickly to protect the human race.How to watch
Why watch?:
This remake of the 1951 sci-fi classic turns its focus towards climate change. As humans fail to change their behaviour to prevent environmental degradation, an alien lifeforce comes to Earth to teach us a lesson - with violent outcomes.
Led by Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Connelly, this reboot was strongly slated by critics, but its star-studded cast still tackles interesting themes amid the chaos.
The Day after Tomorrow
- Thriller
- Drama
- 2004
- Roland Emmerich
- 118 mins
- 12
Summary:
Disaster movie from Independence Day director Roland Emmerich, starring Dennis Quaid and Jake Gyllenhaal. When climatologist Jack Hall tries to warn Washington that the planet is facing an imminent, catastrophic climate shift, government officials fail to take him seriously. But, when the Earth abruptly plunges into a new ice age, it soon becomes clear that the human race is facing extinction.How to watch
Why watch?:
Doing a Don’t Look Up almost two decades before Don’t Look Up, Roland Emmerich takes a rather more spectacular look at what happens when scientists are ignored, as Jack Hall’s (Dennis Quaid) warnings of calamity fall on deaf ears - with treacherous results.
Admittedly not the most optimistic on the topic of climate change, this ultimately uses the issue as a backdrop to tell a gripping tale of one man’s quest to reunite his family.
Princess Mononoke
- Action
- Fantasy
- 1997
- Hayao Miyazaki
- 128 mins
- PG
Summary:
Animated action fantasy from the director of Spirited Away. When a young prince is cursed by an angry god, he travels east in search of a cure. However, he encounters a battle between the creatures of the forest and the inhabitants of the mining town who are threatening their existence. The leader of the forest animals is a human raised by wolves called Princess Mononoke.How to watch
Why watch?:
One of the key reasons anime has stood the test of time is its ability to tackle any subject in any way it fancies, unbound by the limitations of live-action storytelling - and Princess Mononoke is a prime example.
Arriving in cinemas before climate change truly became a mainstream talking point, Princess Mononoke is drenched in metaphors on the topic, as its characters end up cursed and its society at risk after certain forces treat nature as little more than a commodity.
Of course, the messages for real life are all too clear - but through a story that involves everything from Great Forest Spirits to giant wolves, it delivers them in an entertaining, visually stunning package.