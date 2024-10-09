Some films weave their messages on climate change into a broader narrative. Others build their entire story around it - and How to Blow Up a Pipeline is firmly in the latter camp.

Based on Andreas Malm’s non-fiction book of the same name, this film follows a fictional group of eight activists who decide to, you guessed it, blow up a pipeline, aiming to disrupt the production of an oil company after noticing its negative environmental and social impact.

What follows is an interesting debate on how climate activists should go about enacting change, as well as a gripping drama in its own right - receiving a 95 per cent score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.