Best Christmas movies on Amazon Prime Video
Love Actually
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2003
- Richard Curtis
- 129 mins
- 15
Summary:
Ensemble romantic comedy featuring Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley and Bill Nighy. In London, during the weeks leading up to Christmas, people from various walks of life - among them adult film performers, a washed-up rock star and the British Prime Minister - suffer the emotional highs and lows of being in love.How to watch
Why watch Love Actually?:
When Last Christmas was released back in 2019, there was some chatter that Love Actually might finally be usurped as the number one London-set Christmas romcom – but it seems unlikely that day will come any time soon.
Richard Curtis’s festive tale, which follows numerous interconnected couples, remains an enduring staple of many a Christmas watchlist, in no small part due to its exceptional cast -which reads as a who’s who of some of the nation’s finest acting talent.
The Holiday
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2006
- Nancy Meyers
- 130 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Romantic comedy starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black. After breaking up with her boyfriend, Los Angeles workaholic Amanda is in need of a holiday. An online search persuades her to exchange her California home over Christmas for the remote Surrey cottage of journalist Iris, who has just found out her ex is getting married. But the transatlantic swap soon leads to more romantic entanglements for the two women.How to watch
Why watch The Holiday?:
Another romantic favourite for the festive period, directed by another master of the modern rom-com, Nancy Meyers’ 2006 film The Holiday tells of a Brit and an American whose respective relationship woes cause them to swap homes – only for them to find love in their new setting. Stars Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.
A Christmas Carol
- Drama
- Fantasy
- 1999
- David Jones (3)
- 89 mins
- PG
Summary:
Adaptation of the Dickens classic tale, starring Patrick Stewart, Richard E Grant and Joel Grey. The extent of Ebenezer Scrooge's mean-spiritedness is put to the test when he is visited by three ghosts.How to watch
Why watch A Christmas Carol?:
If you prefer a more traditional retelling of Dickens’s festive masterpiece to some of the more irreverent versions, then you could do much worse than this 1999 effort which sees Patrick Stewart take on the role of literature’s most well-known miser. Made for television, the film also stars Richard E Grant as Bob Cratchit and a then little-known Dominic West as Fred.
Nativity!
- Comedy
- Family
- 2009
- Debbie Isitt
- 101 mins
- U
Summary:
Comedy starring Martin Freeman. Despite being traumatised by a bad review years earlier, primary school teacher Paul Maddens is tasked with directing the annual Nativity play. Taunted by a teacher from a rival school, Paul foolishly promises that an old flame, now a Hollywood producer, is coming to see his production.How to watch
Why watch Nativity!?:
It’s been a decade since this family comedy was first released and its success is best proven by the three sequels which have hit cinemas in the intervening 10 years – the first two of which are also available on Prime Video.
The first entry in the franchise follows a heartbroken primary school teacher played by Martin Freeman, who sets a humorous series of events in motion after telling his class that their upcoming nativity play is set to attract Hollywood royalty.
The Night Before
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2015
- Jonathan Levine
- 97 mins
- 15
Summary:
Christmas comedy starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie. Three best friends decide they've grown out of wild partying on Christmas Eve and decide to bring the ten year tradition to an end. But not before one last night of debauchery at the party to end them all.How to watch
Why watch The Night Before?:
The Seth Rogen gang bring their stoner humour to the festive period in this Christmas comedy – which concerns a group of friends (Rogen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Anthony Mackie) and their search for the Christmas party to end all Christmas parties.
Office Christmas Party
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2016
- Josh Gordon
- 100 mins
- 15
Summary:
Festive comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. When CEO Carol Vanstone threatens drastic action to get the Chicago branch of the company back in the black, the staff and her branch manager brother decide to host a Christmas party memorable enough to impress a potential client and close a sale that will save their jobs.How to watch
Why watch Office Christmas Party?:
With lots of office Christmas parties having been canceled for the past two years, this raucous comedy might make you think that isn't such a bad thing – as the festivities quickly spiral out of control. The impressive cast list of popular comic actors includes Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn, TJ Miller, Kate McKinnon and Jennifer Aniston.
Deck the Halls
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2006
- John Whitesell
- 89 mins
- PG
Summary:
Seasonal comedy starring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick. When Buddy Hall puts enough Christmas lights on his house to ensure it can be seen from space, his uptight neighbour Steve Finch decides to fight back, prompting a game of one-upmanship that quickly gets out of control.How to watch
Why watch Deck the Halls?:
Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick face off in this raucous comedy, as the former aims to usurp the latter as the go-to Christmas expert in the fictional Massachusetts town of Cloverdale. In the melee that follows, each tries to outdo the other with increasingly ostentatious Christmas light displays – leading to some messy consequences.
Christmas with the Coopers
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2015
- Jessie Nelson
- 102 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Four generations of a family meet up to spend Christmas together - and all bring their own problems to the gathering, with a fake boyfriend, an arrest for shoplifting and the demands of single parenthood putting the festive season in jeopardy. Comedy, starring Diane Keaton, John Goodman, Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried, narrated by Steve Martin as the family dogHow to watch
Why watch Christmas with the Coopers?:
A fairly recent addition to the Christmas film canon, this 2015 comedy features four generations of an extended family who come together on Christmas Eve. A fairly enviable cast was assembled for the film, including Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Diane Keaton, Amanda Seyfried, Marisa Tomei, Ed Helms and Anthony Mackie.
