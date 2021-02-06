What’s the best ever James Bond film? Vote for the overall winner in the grand final

To make up for the constant delays to upcoming Bond film No Time To Die – and to pass the time during yet another lockdown – we’ve been spending the last few weeks looking back at the 24 previous 007 outings.

Advertisement

In a series of polls, we’ve asked RadioTimes.com readers to pick their favourite film from four different eras of the iconic double 00 agent – and now we’re pitting the four winners against each other in what promises to be a closely-fought grand final.

So far 9,000 votes have been cast across the four rounds, and they’ve thrown up some interesting results, with one round in particular proving to be almost too close to call.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In round one, we asked you to choose the best film from the double agent’s early years – with the six Sean Connery films going up against the sole George Lazenby film. In the end, 1964 film Goldfinger emerged victorious, winning 35 per cent of the votes.

The second round saw all seven Roger Moore films face-off, with 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me prevailing with 31 per cent of the vote, while the third round, which combined the films of Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan, resulted in a win for 1987’s The Living Daylights (33 per cent).

Then came round four, which proved to be the closest match-up of them all. Asked to decide on the best film from the Daniel Craig era, readers were practically unable to separate 2006’s Casino Royale and 2012’s Skyfall – with just five votes separating the two when the poll was closed.

Ultimately it was Craig’s 007 bow Casino Royale which secured its place in the final, and it will now do battles with the three other winners.

So which film will get your vote in the grand final? Do you think that those early Connery outings have still never been topped, do you prefer the more recent Craig take on the character or will you go for one of the two options in between?

Advertisement

Whatever your choice, there are no wrong answers – so check out the poll below. And if you need a quick refresh before casting your vote, don’t forget to check out our guide for how to watch the James Bond movies in order.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.