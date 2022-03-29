If you or someone close to you is one of the millions to have enjoyed the movie, you might be hoping to get your hands on some related memorabilia – and luckily there is all sorts of merchandise available that taps into the world of the Caped Crusader.

Matt Reeves' new take on The Batman has proven a major hit with both critics and audiences since its release at the beginning of March – becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022 so far on the back of a wave of positive reviews.

Read on to find out some of the best The Batman gifts that are currently available from retailers - from a book celebrating the art of the film to a quiz that lets you test out your Gotham City knowledge.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best The Batman gifts

The Art of the Batman book

Best for: Those who want to know more about the film's production

This officially licensed book offers an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the film's production, giving fans a glimpse of everything from character, vehicle, and gadget designs to background paintings, storyboards, and keyframe art. Written by James Field – and with a foreword from director Matt Reeves – it also includes interviews with many of those involved in the production process, including several cast members.

The book is available in hardcover for the price of £29.75 and should look pretty nifty on your bookshelf while also providing all sorts of valuable insights into the film.

Buy The Art of the Batman

LEGO Batmobile

Best for: Those who like building

If you're a fan of DC Comics and LEGO, you'll no doubt have a few Batman sets already in your collection – and this one looks like it could be a brilliant addition, especially for those in the 8-14 age range. Once built, this Batmobile can fire missiles from the front, so it should be battle-ready straight away.

The set also includes two figurines – one of Batman himself, and another of his adversary The Penguin, the latter of which comes with a shooter & hand-held rocket launcher. It's currently available for the pretty reasonable price of £22, so now is a good time to snap it up.

Buy LEGO Batmobile

The Batman hoodie

Best for: The Batman fashionistas

This official hoodie is available in a number of colours – including black, blue, and grey – and is one of many items of clothing released to mark the film's release. If you fancy adding it to your wardrobe, it's available for a price of £35.99.

Buy The Batman hoodie

The Batman Funko Pop figure

Best for: Toy collectors

Funko pops figures have long been hugely popular amongst fans of some of the most recognisable film and TV franchises in the world, so it should come as no surprise that there is new a line of The Batman figures available, which should prove a big hit with collectors.

In addition to a figure of The Caped Crusader himself, you can also purchase models of The Riddler, Oswald Cobblepot and Selina Kyle – each of them standing at 9cm tall and available for a price of £12.

But The Batman Funko Pop figure

The Batman mug

Best for: Drinking your tea in Gotham City style

This mug was released especially for The Batman and includes a pretty cool heat change design that sees the artwork change when you add hot water. Changing from a picture of Batman to one of The Batmobile depending on the temperature of your drink, this will make morning coffee that little bit more fun for all Batman fans – and will probably make you the envy of the office, all for the price of £12.99.

Buy The Batman mug

The Batman figurine light

If you're after a new light for your bedroom, look no further than this officially licensed figurine – which sees Batman perched on a 27cm Bat-Signal themed LED light. Complete with an eco-friendly design, the light is available for £49.99 and would make for an impressive gift for all Batman fans.

Best for: Lighting up a room in style

Buy The Batman figurine light

The Batman trivia quiz

Best for: Showing off your Gotham City knowledge

You might think that your knowledge of Batman and all its attendant lore is second to no one – and with this trivia quiz, you'll have the opportunity to prove that once and for all. Complete with 100 Questions, the Officially licensed game is available for just £5.99 – and should make your next board game night a very competitive affair.

Buy The Batman trivia quiz

Advertisement

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.