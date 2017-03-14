In the love story, Cumberbatch is plays Tom Hazard. Although this 41-year-old man seems rather ordinary, he actually has a rare condition which means he's been alive for centuries. The novel, which is written by David Haig, is set to be published in July this year.

Cumberbatch is a man of many talents. As well as starring in all sorts of films, he co-owns a production company, SunnyMarch, through which he will produce How to Stop Time.

SunnyMarch TV had their first television commission last month with The Child In Time – an adaptation of the Ian McEwan novel that will air on BBC1 and also star Cumberbatch.

And to top that off, he'll also be filming Sky Atlantic's Melrose – another SunnyMarch production – at some point this year.

It doesn't sound like he'll have a window to make more Sherlock anytime soon.