The actor, who has just won a Lead Actor Emmy for his part in BBC drama Sherlock, probably thought it would never be seen.

But then it popped up on Conan's show courtesy of director JJ Abrams.

When he learned he'd been half-naked on the show, with a funky tune added to it too, Cumberbatch says he laughed, "Damn it, the man’s just sort of thrown me out there under the bus."

Not that the man is averse to a shower scene being seen, judging by his recent Ice Bucket Challenge video.

Of course, talking about Star Trek gives Conan the chance to show the clip again, slow-motion included...

You can catch the full interview with Benedict Cumberbatch tonight at 11:00pm on truTV (freeview channel 68).