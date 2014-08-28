Benedict Cumberbatch on that deleted shower scene from Star Trek Into Darkness
"Damn it, the man’s just sort of thrown me out there under the bus," Cumberbatch says of when he learned JJ Abrams had shown the clip on TV
Benedict Cumberbatch had put a lot of effort into getting ready for his shower scene as baddie Khan in Star Trek into Darkness. There was a lot of chicken eaten he admits, and working out to "try and look a bit bigger".
Cumberbatch was OK about it when it got cut. "That's gone, that's fine, that's what happens when you do movies," he tells US chat show host Conan O'Brien.
The actor, who has just won a Lead Actor Emmy for his part in BBC drama Sherlock, probably thought it would never be seen.
But then it popped up on Conan's show courtesy of director JJ Abrams.
When he learned he'd been half-naked on the show, with a funky tune added to it too, Cumberbatch says he laughed, "Damn it, the man’s just sort of thrown me out there under the bus."
Not that the man is averse to a shower scene being seen, judging by his recent Ice Bucket Challenge video.
Of course, talking about Star Trek gives Conan the chance to show the clip again, slow-motion included...
You can catch the full interview with Benedict Cumberbatch tonight at 11:00pm on truTV (freeview channel 68).