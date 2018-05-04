Wynne and his Russian source, Oleg Penkovsky – often referred to as “the spy who saved the world” – provided crucial intelligence to President Kennedy. In 1962, Wynne was caught by the KGB and sent to prison, but two years later was granted his freedom in exchange for a Soviet agent. Penkovsky wasn't so lucky - he faced the firing squad.

After writing a series of exposé novels about his experience, Wynne died in in 1990 having never received any formal recognition for his extraordinary services.

Ironbark will be directed by Dominic Cooke, who will also executive produce with Cumberbatch and Tom O’Connor. The latter is also writing the script.

More like this

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch is currently starring in Avengers: Infinity War and will soon appear in the Sky Atlantic mini-series Patrick Melrose.