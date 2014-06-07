Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hardy top Marvel's Doctor Strange wish list
The Sherlock and Locke actors are reportedly vying to play the lead role in the planned superhero movie...
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hardy are reportedly battling it out to win the lead role in Marvel's new superhero flick Doctor Strange.
We heard earlier this week that Scott Derrickson will direct the movie from a script written by Thomas Dean Donnelly and Joshua Oppenheimer and, according to Deadline, the two British actors are at the top of the studio's wish list.
Cumberbatch - who has picked up an enormous fan base since starring in BBC1's Sherlock - is no stranger to Hollywood blockbusters, playing villainous Khan in last year's Star Trek Into Darkness. Hardy also showed an evil streak as Bane in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises and recently starred in the critically-acclaimed thriller Locke.
The latest superhero to make it to the big screen, Doctor Strange was first introduced in the early 1960s. Real name Steven Vincent Strange, he was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko as a neurosurgeon who serves as the Sorcerer Supreme, protecting Earth against magical and mystical threats.
The character has already featured in Marvel video games as well as an animated TV series and his own straight-to-DVD film.
