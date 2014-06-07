Cumberbatch - who has picked up an enormous fan base since starring in BBC1's Sherlock - is no stranger to Hollywood blockbusters, playing villainous Khan in last year's Star Trek Into Darkness. Hardy also showed an evil streak as Bane in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises and recently starred in the critically-acclaimed thriller Locke.

The latest superhero to make it to the big screen, Doctor Strange was first introduced in the early 1960s. Real name Steven Vincent Strange, he was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko as a neurosurgeon who serves as the Sorcerer Supreme, protecting Earth against magical and mystical threats.

The character has already featured in Marvel video games as well as an animated TV series and his own straight-to-DVD film.

