Ben Whishaw in talks to play grown-up Michael Banks in new Mary Poppins film
James Bond's Q is set to join Emily Blunt in the sequel, which is practically perfect in every way
Poppins, Mary Poppins, that's what looks to be next for James Bond's Q, Ben Whishaw.
The actor, whose screen CV - alongside Skyfall and Spectre - boasts The Hour, Paddington and London Spy, is said to be "in negotiations" to play a grown-up Michael Banks in Mary Poppins Returns, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are already signed up (Blunt in the title role) with rumours that Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke are returning.
Meryl Streep is also hotly tipped to sign onto the cast.
Set twenty years after the events of the original (which came out in 1964 but was set in 1910), it's understood the story will follow Banks as he experiences a personal loss, resulting in both the return of his sister Jane and Poppins herself.
Miranda is understood to be taking on the role of a kindly lamplighter named Jack, who joins Poppins in bringing cheer to the family.
Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Chicago) is directing.
The film is slated for 25th December 2018.