Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are already signed up (Blunt in the title role) with rumours that Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke are returning.

Meryl Streep is also hotly tipped to sign onto the cast.

Set twenty years after the events of the original (which came out in 1964 but was set in 1910), it's understood the story will follow Banks as he experiences a personal loss, resulting in both the return of his sister Jane and Poppins herself.

Miranda is understood to be taking on the role of a kindly lamplighter named Jack, who joins Poppins in bringing cheer to the family.

Rob Marshall (Into the Woods, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Chicago) is directing.

The film is slated for 25th December 2018.