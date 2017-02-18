According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves (who was only revealed to be joining the project last week) has left negotiations with studio bigwigs at Warner Bros, with a source claiming that “negotiations have broken down.”

While there is apparently still a chance that talks could resume “when heads cool”, the move is another massive blow for Warner Bros after the continuing struggle to get their superhero universe off the ground and amid rumours that Affleck (who wrote the script for The Batman with DC comics’ Geoff Johns) wishes to hang up his Batman costume for good.

Other films in the Warner Bros superhero stable have had similar trouble holding onto a director, with Ezra Miller’s The Flash already going through Seth Grahame-Smith and Rick Famuyiwa, so expect everyone involved to be going through a very Dark Night of the soul right about now.

The Batman will be released at a later date