Bay's response? "Shut the f**k up."

Twitter user @u_sylvie spotted the brilliant commentary, in which Affleck also talks about the less believable bits of the sci-fi thriller.

"They don't know jack about drilling? How hard could it be? Aim the drill at the ground and turn it on."

"Eight whole months? Like that's not enough time to learn to drill a hole? But in a week, we're gonna learn how to be astronauts..."

Honestly, Ben Affleck needs to narrate ALL THE DVDS. And our lives, too.