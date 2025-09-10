After discovering a $2o million stash of cash, Damon's character jokes that "it'd be so much easier if we just stole this money", and by the looks of things that statement turns out to be a little more than a throwaway remark, which spells all sorts of trouble for his team.

You can watch it in full below:

The official logline for the film doesn't give too much further away, but reads: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on."

Written and directed by Joe Carnahan – whose previous directorial efforts include Copshop and The Grey – the film is the latest in a long line of collaborations between long-time close friends Affleck and Damon, following the likes of Good Will Hunting, The Last Duel and Air.

Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro and Teyana Taylor as Detective Numa Baptiste in The Rip. Warrick Page/Netflix © 2025.

Meanwhile, there's also a star-studded supporting cast that includes Steven Yeun (Beef), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Ballerina), Scott Adkins (John Wick 4) and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) – each of whom can be seen in the trailer and first-look images.

Speaking to Tudum about the project, Carnahan described Damon and Affleck as "distinctly talented filmmakers" and "creative allies", adding: "I've never had as easy an experience on a movie as I had on The Rip. They took exceptionally good care of me and backed my decisions every step of the way.”

Steven Yeun as Detective Mike Ro and Sasha Calle as Desi in The Rip. Claire Folger/Netflix © 2025.

Speaking further about the origins of the film, he said: "The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department.

Kyle Chandler as DEA Agent Mateo 'Matty' Nix in The Rip. Warrick Page/Netflix © 2025.

"It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat."

The Rip will be released on Netflix on Friday 16th January 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

