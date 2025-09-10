Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reunite in first look at all-new Netflix thriller – and here's when it is released
The Rip is a crime thriller loosely based on real events.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to reunite for a new thriller on Netflix – and the streamer has just released a trailer and some first-look images from the upcoming film, which is set for release on 16th January 2026.
The gritty trailer shows the two stars playing Miami police officers involved in what looks to be a tense, high stakes drugs case, with on-screen text informing us that the story is inspired by real events.
After discovering a $2o million stash of cash, Damon's character jokes that "it'd be so much easier if we just stole this money", and by the looks of things that statement turns out to be a little more than a throwaway remark, which spells all sorts of trouble for his team.
You can watch it in full below:
The official logline for the film doesn't give too much further away, but reads: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on."
Written and directed by Joe Carnahan – whose previous directorial efforts include Copshop and The Grey – the film is the latest in a long line of collaborations between long-time close friends Affleck and Damon, following the likes of Good Will Hunting, The Last Duel and Air.
Meanwhile, there's also a star-studded supporting cast that includes Steven Yeun (Beef), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Sasha Calle (The Flash), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Ballerina), Scott Adkins (John Wick 4) and Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) – each of whom can be seen in the trailer and first-look images.
Speaking to Tudum about the project, Carnahan described Damon and Affleck as "distinctly talented filmmakers" and "creative allies", adding: "I've never had as easy an experience on a movie as I had on The Rip. They took exceptionally good care of me and backed my decisions every step of the way.”
Speaking further about the origins of the film, he said: "The Rip came out of a deeply personal experience that my friend went through, both as a father and as head of tactical narcotics for the Miami Dade police department.
"It's inspired in part by his life and then, by my enduring love for those classic ‘70's cop thrillers that really valued the character and interpersonal relationships and became touchstones of that era — films like Serpico and Prince of The City and more recently, Michael Mann's Heat."
The Rip will be released on Netflix on Friday 16th January 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.