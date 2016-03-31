Ben Affleck has already written a new Batman flick
Batfleck for ever!
Batman and Superman are still battling it out in cinemas the world over but talk has already turned to future movies. And if you thought Ben Affleck's caped crusader was the highlight of the big-budget superhero scuffle, you're in luck.
Affleck will be donning his black cape and Batman growl at least another two times: "He's contracted to do at least Justice League One and Two, so at least three times wearing the cape," co-CEO of WME Patrick Whitesell has revealed.
And the 43-year-old Oscar-winning has even penned his own script for a future venture.
"There's a script that he's written that is a really cool [Batman] idea, so that's out there as an option," Whitesell told Hollywood Reporter.
This isn't the first time a stand-alone Batfleck flick has been mooted. It was rumoured last July.
Affleck's Batman will also make a cameo appearance in Suicide Squad later this year.