Below Zero release date – cast, plot and everything you need to know about Netflix’s Spanish thriller
Everything you need to know about the tense action thriller.
Published:
While for the most part Netflix‘s biggest film releases often tend to be English language productions, the streamer also releases a huge wealth of foreign-language movies – and one of the most recent in that category is Below Zero.
The Spanish action thriller is a tense new film set mostly on the insides of a prison van – read on for everything you need to know.
Below Zero release date
Good news: the film is already available to stream, having been released by the streaming platform on Friday 29th January 2021.
Below Zero plot
Below Zero cast
The lead roles of Martin and Miguel are played by established Spanish actors Javier Gutiérrez Álvarez (The Occupant) and Karra Elejalde (While at War) respectively, while the cast also includes supporting turns from the likes of Luis Callejo (While at War), Àlex Monner (Sé quién eres, Life Itself) and Patrick Criado (Riot Police).
Below Zero filming locations
The action in the film takes place on the road between capital city in Madrid and mountain city Cuenca, in the East of Spain, with a map glimpsed in the film’s opening making this clear.
For the most part, it was filmed in and around Madrid with a variety of smaller towns in the Sierra de Guadarrama mountain range also used at various points, with the film’s credits revealing that the ancient city of Segovia, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was one such location.
Other locations include, the tiny municipality of Robregordo and the roads around Buitrago de Lozoya, while its likely that any indoor studio scenes were shot in Madrid.
Below Zero trailer
If you fancy a glimpse of the action before deciding to watch, treat yourself to the trailer below.
Below Zero is now streaming on Netflix.