If you thought watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a lot of fun, try going to the premiere.

Advertisement

Last night at the Eventim Apollo, the stars of the fantasy film were in attendance for the European launch of the movie.

Chris Pratt (Peter Guill) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) were alongside Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker amongst others on the blue carpet.

Here's Chris Pratt sauntering up to wife Anna Farris:

136041.50090a13-ad4f-46d1-89ce-6c0f8417b2f6

And Karen Gillan giving it a bit of Blue Steel:

More like this
136043.1b6f1184-8884-47a7-b242-9a10a6f9ee05

And the whole cast cosied up for a group picture:

136040.d7842337-04f0-4e74-8ac5-010750d0b51e

Don't worry, Baby Groot was there as well. Obviously.

They all then went inside and busted some serious moves on stage:

136044.ecc845be-ac2d-4b94-82f1-89fc853800e0

And at the after-party:

Although it doesn't look like those dancing shoes stayed on very long...

And Karen wasn't the only one having a laugh:

.@PomKlementieff gets acquainted with our selfie mirror at the Guardians of Galaxy Vol.2 European Launch Event #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/tyBZbV0CFD

— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) April 24, 2017

Legendary outlaw...@Prattprattpratt at the Guardians of Galaxy Vol.2 European Launch Event #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/VwVV6g8zEa

— Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) April 24, 2017

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is released in UK cinemas on April 28

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement