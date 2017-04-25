Behind the scenes with Karen Gillan and Chris Pratt at the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 premiere
The stars of the new Marvel movie were in attendance at the European debut screening in London
If you thought watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was a lot of fun, try going to the premiere.
Last night at the Eventim Apollo, the stars of the fantasy film were in attendance for the European launch of the movie.
Chris Pratt (Peter Guill) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) were alongside Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker amongst others on the blue carpet.
Here's Chris Pratt sauntering up to wife Anna Farris:
And Karen Gillan giving it a bit of Blue Steel:
And the whole cast cosied up for a group picture:
Don't worry, Baby Groot was there as well. Obviously.
They all then went inside and busted some serious moves on stage:
And at the after-party:
Although it doesn't look like those dancing shoes stayed on very long...
And Karen wasn't the only one having a laugh:
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is released in UK cinemas on April 28