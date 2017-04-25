Chris Pratt (Peter Guill) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) were alongside Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker amongst others on the blue carpet.

Here's Chris Pratt sauntering up to wife Anna Farris:

And Karen Gillan giving it a bit of Blue Steel:

And the whole cast cosied up for a group picture:

Don't worry, Baby Groot was there as well. Obviously.

They all then went inside and busted some serious moves on stage:

And at the after-party:

Although it doesn't look like those dancing shoes stayed on very long...

And Karen wasn't the only one having a laugh:

.@PomKlementieff gets acquainted with our selfie mirror at the Guardians of Galaxy Vol.2 European Launch Event #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/tyBZbV0CFD — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) April 24, 2017

Legendary outlaw...@Prattprattpratt at the Guardians of Galaxy Vol.2 European Launch Event #GotGVol2 pic.twitter.com/VwVV6g8zEa — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) April 24, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is released in UK cinemas on April 28