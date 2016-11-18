We're less than a month away from the film's release, and while this new backstage featurette doesn't contain anything of any substance, it's always nice to see people enthusiastic about their job. Edwards, Felicity Jones and Diego Luna seem pleased beyond merely collecting a pay cheque – Jones likes the story, Edwards likes playing with the full size versions of his old childhood toys.

Our favourite bit was this droid freaking out.

I know that feeling.

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story is released on 15th December in the UK