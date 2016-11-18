Behind the scenes of Rogue One: a Star Wars Story: "It's the greatest job in the world"
"It's a bit like being a kid again, with Star Wars figures"
Published: Friday, 18 November 2016 at 9:10 am
Making a Star Wars film would be a dream come true for many nerds, including Gareth Edwards, director of Rogue One. Look how pleased he is here.
We're less than a month away from the film's release, and while this new backstage featurette doesn't contain anything of any substance, it's always nice to see people enthusiastic about their job. Edwards, Felicity Jones and Diego Luna seem pleased beyond merely collecting a pay cheque – Jones likes the story, Edwards likes playing with the full size versions of his old childhood toys.
Our favourite bit was this droid freaking out.
I know that feeling.
Rogue One: a Star Wars Story is released on 15th December in the UK
