But Carney has now taken to Twitter to issue an apology to the 31-year-old actress.

Revealing that he's already privately apologised to the star, Carney dubbed his comments "petty, mean and hurtful," going on to call it "shoddy behaviour that I am not in any way proud of."

"I am ashamed of myself," he admitted, adding: "Keira was nothing but professional and dedicated during that film and she contributed hugely to its success."

Here's the full tweet:

Here's hoping after this humble apology the director and actress will be able to Begin Again...