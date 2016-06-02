Begin Again director John Carney apologises on Twitter for slating Keira Knightley
"I'm ashamed of myself," writes the Irish director
Film director John Carney has publicly apologised for comments he made about working with actress Keira Knightley on his movie Begin Again.
The Sing Street director had criticised Knightley's performance and her intrusive entourage in a recent interview with The Independent, saying: "I’ll never make a film with supermodels again."
But Carney has now taken to Twitter to issue an apology to the 31-year-old actress.
Revealing that he's already privately apologised to the star, Carney dubbed his comments "petty, mean and hurtful," going on to call it "shoddy behaviour that I am not in any way proud of."
"I am ashamed of myself," he admitted, adding: "Keira was nothing but professional and dedicated during that film and she contributed hugely to its success."
Here's the full tweet:
Here's hoping after this humble apology the director and actress will be able to Begin Again...