❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Shōgun star teases iconic The Beatles movie role: "People don't know the true person"
Anna Sawai said Yoko Ono was an "easy target" for the media – but now it's time to tell "her story".
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Sunday, 22 February 2026 at 12:19 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad