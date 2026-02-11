Crime 101 review: Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo reunite in thriller with echoes of crime classic Heat
Director Bart Layton delivers an impressive slow-burn that erupts with a nerve-jangling, edge-of-your-seat climax.
Published: Wednesday, 11 February 2026 at 4:00 pm
