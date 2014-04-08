Batman vs Superman vs Captain America?
The third instalment of Marvel’s Captain America and Warner Brothers’ Batman vs Superman are both set for a 6 May 2016 release date. Will one back down?
Marvel has announced that Captain America 3 will hit cinemas on May 6 2016 – exactly the same day that Warner Brothers' (as yet untitled) Batman vs Superman flick will be released.
As much as it’d be rather cool to see Chris Evans's Captain America take on both Ben Affleck as Batman and Henry Cavill as Superman, it seems likely one of them will switch dates to avoid the clash. You don’t wear white to a wedding and you don’t release your film on the same date as a competitor that will steal your audience. Seems simple enough.
Director Zack Snyder's Batman/Superman film has already seen its release date moved back from 2015. Warner said it was to “help fully realise the vision”.
And Marvel is feeling pretty confident in the Captain American franchise after a record-breaking weekend with The Winter Solider. It became the number one film this weekend, taking $203.3 million at the box office worldwide.
Then again, Man of Steel took almost $200 million on its opening weekend back in June so this could be a real clash of the titans.
Whether one will back down before the big day remains to be seen.
In the meantime, Captain America will return in Avengers: Age of Ultron on May 1 2015.