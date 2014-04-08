Director Zack Snyder's Batman/Superman film has already seen its release date moved back from 2015. Warner said it was to “help fully realise the vision”.

And Marvel is feeling pretty confident in the Captain American franchise after a record-breaking weekend with The Winter Solider. It became the number one film this weekend, taking $203.3 million at the box office worldwide.

Then again, Man of Steel took almost $200 million on its opening weekend back in June so this could be a real clash of the titans.

More like this

Whether one will back down before the big day remains to be seen.

In the meantime, Captain America will return in Avengers: Age of Ultron on May 1 2015.

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes