Superman and Batman have starred in comic books for near enough 100 years. Since the moment they were created they've been a permanent feature on children's lunchboxes, and at Hallowe'en parties, and on sketch comedy shows. Batman alone has two of the highest-grossing films of all time and Superman, the comparatively less successful movie star, has fronted six films since 1978.

Forget locomotives, they are two of the most powerful figures in pop culture. The fact that a film starring both at the same time earned £300 million worldwide in its first five days is not even a little bit surprising. Consider that Warner Bros gilded their lily with a reported $28 million US TV ad campaign and Batman v Superman's domestic $170.1 million opening – a record for March and the sixth-highest US opening weekend ever – seems inevitable.