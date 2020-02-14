In the short clip, which has some strong Daredevil vibes going on, we have our first glimpse at Pattinson's costume. Despite its briefness, fans have already spotted a potential easter egg, pointing out that the bat insignia appears to have been made the remains of a gun.

Speculating on Twitter, Geek Fun News posted: "In the Batman Comic Detective Comics # 1000 written by Kevin Smith, Bruce Wayne fused the gun with which Joe Chill murdered his parents to make a metal plate to protect his chest. Which seems to indicate that the logo of #TheBatman could be made by that same weapon."

Fans are also suggesting that the broken-down gun is the same one that was used to kill Bruce's parents. If the gun detailing in Pattinson's costume is made from the same gun, it will mark an exciting twist on the comics.

The film is due for release on 25th June 2021 in both the UK and USA, after filming began in January 2020.