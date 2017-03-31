The Batgirl movie will follow in the footsteps of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, which was the first movie from DC films to star a female superhero lead. Wonder Woman will hit cinemas in June.

Batgirl will apparently be joined on screen by other characters from the cinematic universe.

The popular character first appeared in DC comics back in 1967 as Barbara Gordon, who was the daughter of James Gordon, Gotham City's police commissioner. She's since been through plenty of incarnations, including Oracle, Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain.

More like this

Having written and directed The Avengers and Avengers Age of Ultron for Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Whedon - who also has Buffy, Firefly and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. under his belt - will be making a huge leap into the DC Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Also in the works at Warner Bros. are superhero movies Justice League, Aquaman, a Suicide Squad sequel, Gotham City Sirens, and The Batman.

Advertisement

Casting has not yet been announced for the Batgirl movie.