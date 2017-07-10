Norman’s daughter Emma discusses how her father enjoyed home life even more than Hollywood, and recalls his first ever appearance as the presenter of Film 72.

"My sister and I were very young at the time and wanted to stay up and watch it. Mum was a bit 'hmmm', but she left us in the end," Emma recalls. "It was very exciting and we knew the local vicar was going to watch as well. Then Dad came on and did a review of this film, a drama called something like Sewage; it was quite disgusting. Mum was horrified. 'The vicar's watching, and the girls!'"

David Puttnam, meanwhile – the filmmaker behind Chariots of Fire and Midnight Express – pays tribute to his friend, while Radio Times also republishes Norman’s list of his 100 greatest films of all time, from Jaws and Gladiator to Bambi and Shrek.

Radio Times film editor Andrew Collins also writes about how Norman inspired millions, his teenage-self included, to adore movies.

And finally, Radio Times readers laud barry for his humour, knowledge, delivery and wit.

