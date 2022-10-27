Martin McDonagh's latest film The Banshees of Inisherin has been one of the most well-reviewed of the year so far – proving every bit as popular as the writer/director's last collaboration with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, In Bruges.

Advertisement

The score for the film was provided by American composer Carter Burwell, who has collaborated with McDonagh on all of his previous movies in addition to working with the likes of the Coen brothers, Spike Jonze, and Todd Haynes.

Writing on his own website, Burwell explained that McDonagh had sent him the script before shooting and asked for any ideas – only to shoot down his idea that the music should be Irish.

"He's a patient and understanding collaborator but he made it clear that he absolutely hated that idea, hated 'diddly-di Olde Worlde Oirish film music'," he explained.

"Martin sent me some music he'd been listening to while thinking about the film: some Brahms lieder, a Bulgarian song, an Indonesian gamelan piece. None has an obvious relationship to 1920's Ireland, and I think he liked that. He put those recordings in his first cut of the film."

The gamelan piece was eventually replaced by My Life Is on Inisherin, one of Burwell's many original compositions – all of which you can find in the full tracklist below.

The Banshees of Inisherin soundtrack

Banshees of Inisherin
Colin Farrell in Banshees of Inisherin. Searchlight Pictures

All composed by Carter Burwell.

  1. Walking Home Alone
  2. Night Falls on Inisherin
  3. Marking the Calendar
  4. The Island Comes to Church
  5. Doesn’t Time Be Flying
  6. Standing Prayer
  7. Delivering Milk But No News
  8. Colm Takes the Reins
  9. Padraic Wakes – Driving Into the Rain
  10. The First Finger
  11. Padraic and Jenny
  12. Padraic Keeps Quiet
  13. Colm Throws the Balance
  14. Jenny and the Fourth
  15. Dark Padraic
  16. Siobhan Leaves
  17. The Slow Passing of Time
  18. Padraic Leaves the Church
  19. My Life Is on Inisherin
  20. A Smoldering New Day
  21. The Mystery of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin is now playing in UK cinemas. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content