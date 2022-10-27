The score for the film was provided by American composer Carter Burwell, who has collaborated with McDonagh on all of his previous movies in addition to working with the likes of the Coen brothers, Spike Jonze, and Todd Haynes.

Martin McDonagh's latest film The Banshees of Inisherin has been one of the most well-reviewed of the year so far – proving every bit as popular as the writer/director's last collaboration with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, In Bruges.

Writing on his own website, Burwell explained that McDonagh had sent him the script before shooting and asked for any ideas – only to shoot down his idea that the music should be Irish.

"He's a patient and understanding collaborator but he made it clear that he absolutely hated that idea, hated 'diddly-di Olde Worlde Oirish film music'," he explained.

"Martin sent me some music he'd been listening to while thinking about the film: some Brahms lieder, a Bulgarian song, an Indonesian gamelan piece. None has an obvious relationship to 1920's Ireland, and I think he liked that. He put those recordings in his first cut of the film."

The gamelan piece was eventually replaced by My Life Is on Inisherin, one of Burwell's many original compositions – all of which you can find in the full tracklist below.

The Banshees of Inisherin soundtrack

All composed by Carter Burwell.

Walking Home Alone Night Falls on Inisherin Marking the Calendar The Island Comes to Church Doesn’t Time Be Flying Standing Prayer Delivering Milk But No News Colm Takes the Reins Padraic Wakes – Driving Into the Rain The First Finger Padraic and Jenny Padraic Keeps Quiet Colm Throws the Balance Jenny and the Fourth Dark Padraic Siobhan Leaves The Slow Passing of Time Padraic Leaves the Church My Life Is on Inisherin A Smoldering New Day The Mystery of Inisherin

