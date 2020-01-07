Twitter users have deemed the lack of diversity particularly disappointing given that both Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson received two nods each at this year's awards.

Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA's film committee, gave his thoughts on the acting nominees to Variety.

“Infuriating lack of diversity in the acting noms. It’s just a frustration that the industry is not moving as fast as certainly the whole BAFTA team would like it to be," he said.

On Tuesday morning, he spoke to Sky News about the all-male nominees in this year's directing category, citing a lack of representation as an industry-wide problem not limited to the BAFTA Film Awards themselves.

He said: "BAFTA can’t make the decisions for the studios as to which stories get told and who gets hired. All BAFTA can do is keep on pushing, which BAFTA will continue to do."

This is not the first time that an issue like this has reared its head, with #OscarsSoWhite becoming such a prominent campaign in 2016 that it prompted the Academy Awards to reform its voting structure.

In the years since, Hollywood's preeminent awards show has featured a more diverse set of nominees and winners.

The BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 2nd February 2020