Bafta Film Awards 2017: La La Land leads the pack with five wins
Meanwhile, homegrown star Dev Patel saw off the Yanks to claim the Best Supporting Actor prize
In news that will surprise almost nobody, hit musical movie La La Land has triumphed at this years Bafta Film Awards, leading the pack in the Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress (for Emma Stone), Best Cinematography and Best Original Music categories.
And elsewhere in the evening the other awards were also largely free of surprises, with Best Actor frontrunner Casey Affleck cruising to victory alongside Best Supporting Actress shoo-in Viola Davis, while director Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake picked up the Best British Film gong.
In fact, the only real upset came in the Best Supporting Actor category, when hotly-tipped favourite Mahershala Ali (from US film Moonlight) was pipped to the post by Lion star Dev Patel, who took to the stage in apparent shock.
"Wow! That just happened!" he told the crowd. "Words, words, words. Oh my God. This is so overwhelming. You know, I sit at home and watch this with my family, who are here with me tonight, and it's just such an overwhelming feeling. Mum, Dad, Gomul, I love you guys so much."
He concluded: "I don't know what to say, except for I'm so grateful. I am terrible at this. Thank you so much, it means so much."
Lion also picked up a Best Adapted Screenplay award, leaving it one of the biggest winners of the night.
Generally speaking, the awards were doled out on a night surprisingly light on political discussion, following rumours that BBC bosses had urged stars to stay relatively neutral to preserve the broadcaster’s code of impartiality.
Instead, host Stephen Fry made frequent jabs at US President Trump without ever directly referencing him by name, while various award-winners made more general pleas for the world to stay united in divisive times.
Accepting her Best Actress award, Emma Stone said: "I don't know if you realise this, but right now, this country and the US and the world seems to be going through a bit of a time - just a bit - and in a time that's so divisive, I think it's really special that we were all able to come together tonight, thanks to BAFTA, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity, and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone.
"I am very grateful to be in this room. I feel very, very lucky. And thank you so much for this. This is a huge honour."
You can see the full list of winners below:
Best Film
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land - WINNER
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British film
American Honey
Denial
I, Daniel Blake - WINNER
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
Leading Actor
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea - WINNER
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land - WINNER
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Best Supporting Actress
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion - WINNER
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Ken Loach, I, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle, La La Land - WINNER
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
EE Rising Star Award
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion - WINNER
Nocturnal Animals
Best Original Screenplay
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea - WINNER
Moonlight
Original Music
Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival
Mica Levi, Jackie
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land - WINNER
Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka, Lion
Abel Korzeniowski, Nocturnal Animals
Best documentary
13th - WINNER
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes on Blindness
Weiner
Best animated film
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings - WINNER
Moana
Zootropolis
Best debut by a British writer, director or producer
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop – George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness - Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass – John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers) - WINNER
Best film not in the English language
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul - WINNER
Toni Erdmann
Best cinematography
Arrival
Hell or High Water
La La Land - WINNER
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
Best editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge - WINNER
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Nocturnal Animals
Best Make Up and Hair
Florence Foster Jenkins - WINNER
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie - WINNER
La La Land
Best Production Design
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them - WINNER
Hail Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Best Special Visual Effects
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
The Jungle Book - WINNER
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound
Arrival - WINNER
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
British Short Film
Consumed
Home - WINNER
Mouth of Hell
The Party
Standby
British Short Animation
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story - WINNER
Tough
Bafta Fellowship
Mel Brooks