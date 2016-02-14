Steve Jobs star Kate Winslet has been named Best Supporting Actress at the 2016 Bafta Film Awards.

This year's category was a tight one, with stiff competition from Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina), Rooney Mara (Carol), Julie Walters (Brooklyn) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight).

This year, nominations had been dominated by Carol and Bridge of Spies with nine apiece, closely followed by The Revenant with eight nods.

The 69th British Academy Awards were held at London's Royal Opera House and hosted by Stephen Fry, overseeing the ceremony for his eleventh year. Among this year's audience were Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, John Boyega and Dame Maggie Smith.

