This year, nominations had been dominated by Carol and Bridge of Spies with nine apiece, closely followed by The Revenant with eight nods.

The 69th British Academy Awards were held at London's Royal Opera House and hosted by Stephen Fry, overseeing the ceremony for his eleventh year. Among this year's audience were Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt, John Boyega and Dame Maggie Smith.