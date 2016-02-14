Bafta Film Awards 2016: Brie Larson wins Best Actress
The Room actress’ awards momentum just keep growing
Brie Larson has won Best Actress at the 2016 Film Baftas, beating out the likes of Cate Blanchett, Saoirse Ronan, Maggie Smith and Alicia Vikander to claim the top prize for her performance in Lenny Abrahamson’s Room, just hours after she was beaten to the Bafta Rising Star award by Star Wars' John Boyega.
The story of a mother and her son (played by Jacob Tremblay) who are imprisoned but find imagination and hope in their grim surroundings, the film has attracted rave reviews since its release, and has already won Larson lead actress awards from the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors’ Guild.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_Ci-pAL4eE
And with this latest win Larson is in prime position to triumph at the Oscars this month, where she’ll face off against Jennifer Lawrence, Charlotte Ramping, Saoirse Ronan and Cate Blanchett.
It remains to be seen how Room itself will fare, as while it is nominated for both Best Picture and Best Director as the Oscars it wasn’t included in the Bafta categories for those awards.