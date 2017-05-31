Merging onto Highway 14 and checking his speedometer, White apparently noticed that he was already going 85 mph – so he decided it was the perfect opportunity to crank up the speed and hit the iconic 88mph that saw Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel through time in their own souped-up Delorean in the classic Back to the Future trilogy.

“I thought, ‘Let’s take it up to 88 mph,” he told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. “I only got three more miles to go.”

Upon being pulled over, a Highway Patrol Officer informed him that he was driving at 88mph on the dot, which left all involved “busting up laughing,” according to White.

“Maybe if I had the flux capacitor he would have let me off,” White joked, adding that he would be obeying the speed limit in the future (geddit?) after picking up an expensive ticket.

Still, we doubt he has much to worry about going forward. Where he’s going, he won’t need roads.