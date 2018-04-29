Branagh – who first introduced the world to Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Tom Hiddleston's Loki – has not directed a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011's Thor, back in the early days of the studio's record-beating franchise.

But if reports are to be believed, Branagh lends his voice to the start of Infinity War, set in Asgard – the world he helped to create. The film opens directly after last year's smash hit Thor: Ragnorok, with the Grandmaster's ship The Statesman under threat from Thanos' forces.

A distress signal begs for mercy in a broadcast which is heard by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

More like this

This is the Asgardian refugee vessel Statesman…We are under assault. I repeat, we are under assault. Engines are dead. Life support failing. Requesting aid from any vessel within range…Our crew is made up of Asgardian families, we have very few soldiers here. This is not a warcraft. I repeat, this is NOT a warcraft.

Branagh's role is not recorded in the film's credits – and much like unlisted Star Wars cameos from Tom Hardy and Daniel Craig, it might be tricky to confirm.

Advertisement

But would be a neat link to the early days of the MCU from Infinity War directors Jo and Anthony Russo, adding a former Marvel director to a long list of sneaky cameos in their critically-acclaimed superhero team-up (you can read more about those cameos here).