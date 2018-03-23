"You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the New York Times.

Evans has starred as Captain America since 2011, when we first saw him in Captain America: The First Avenger. He's a key pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which previously saw him go to 'war' with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.

Rumours that Evans would retire his Captain America have been around for a while. In 2017, he told Australia's news.com: "I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing."

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas on 27th April