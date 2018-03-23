Chris Evans gives major hint that he will stop playing Captain America after Avengers 4
The actor suggests that his days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be numbered
Chris Evans' days as Captain America may be numbered. The actor has hinted that he'll soon be hanging up his shield for good – with no plans to return as the Marvel superhero after Avengers 4.
Last year he filmed the final two Avengers movies in his contract: Infinity War, which will be released April, and its sequel, which is due for release in 2019. Except for reshoots in the autumn, the actor hints that that's probably it.
"You want to get off the train before they push you off," Evans told the New York Times.
Evans has starred as Captain America since 2011, when we first saw him in Captain America: The First Avenger. He's a key pillar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which previously saw him go to 'war' with Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man.
Rumours that Evans would retire his Captain America have been around for a while. In 2017, he told Australia's news.com: "I just never want to blow it for the last six or seven [MCU movies] I have done by dropping the ball because I decided to go do it one more time. I just want to hang up my jersey before it’s embarrassing."
Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas on 27th April