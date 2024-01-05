The topic of ageing is one that stars Lulu, 75, and Patricia Hodge, 77, feel strongly about. “When we talk about diversity, we must include age in that – particularly women of a certain age,” says Hodge between takes, where extras and residents of the retirement village have gathered to watch.

Lulu adds: “This is our time. We're all living longer – our bodies might be slowing down, but our minds are active. We’re all the same as we always were, we’re just a lot more experienced. We’ve got a lot of life in us. ‘Age is just a number’ is a line in the film – that says it all.”

Lulu as Susan and Hodge as Joan, whose late husband concocted the potion, are joined by Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton, 77, as Linda, the third member of their trio. “We love each other! We have so much fun, and a lot of empathy for each other’s journey in life, which is what this film portrays,” says Lulu.

Before filming, and with limited time, the three of them had dinner together to bond. Keaton flew over to film in the UK for just over a week during a break in her schedule, so while on set, she rested between takes.

Genevieve Gaunt plays the young Linda, while Esme Lonsdale stars as Joan and Hannah Howland as Susan.

It was Lulu who recruited pop legend Boy George for the film while he was actually doing a residency in Las Vegas (the real one this time).

In Arthur’s Whisky, he plays himself – but he’s eyeing up a dramatic future. “I'm probably a good actor, but I've not been given the chance,” he tells us. “It's definitely something I'd like to do. Shakespeare would be interesting – Cockney Shakespeare!”

Boy George in Arthur's Whisky. Sky UK

He's joined on stage by Scottish drag queen Lawrence Chaney, who won season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021. In his first film role, he plays drag artist Lucy Rulez and introduces the singer, as well as sharing a few scenes with Keaton.

Boy George has appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as has Lulu, although not on Chaney’s season. He exchanged messages with Lulu on social media and she invited him over to her house.

“Having that support from a legend like Lulu is so sweet and it really says something about Scottish people in the industry,” Chaney says. “Scottish people all have a mutual respect, we’re all cut from the same cloth and sort of get each other.”

Lawrence Chaney and Lulu in Arthur's Whisky. Sky UK

With Susan staying single most of her life, Joan reminiscing about the one who got away, and Linda having divorced her cheating husband, Arthur’s Whisky does feature love stories, but friendships are the real focus. “Women hold on to their friends – we’re very good at that. Most of my friends are lifelong friends,” Hodge says.

“I don’t wanna sound crazy,” Lulu adds, “but there are people who pass on that are still around us.

“My best friend for over 40 years, Peggy, who was an actress who lived in Los Angeles, died in 2019, and she was present a lot of the time. I felt her so around me and very present in this film. She would have loved this story.”

Arthur's Whisky is available on Sky Cinema now.

