Arthur Darvill and Louise Brealey unite for new crowdfunded film In Wonderland
The Sherlock and former Doctor Who stars will star in the short film, "the story of a ten-year relationship told in ten minutes"
Former Doctor Who star Arthur Darvill and Sherlock actor Louise Brealey will join forces for an intriguing new project, the crowdfunded short film In Wonderland.
The two actors will star as Alice and Michael in the independent film, written by first-time screenwriter Iona Firouzabadi, which follows "the story of a ten-year relationship told in ten minutes".
[embed]https://player.vimeo.com/video/212828683?color=74d0ed&title=0&byline=0&portrait=0[/embed]
"In Wonderland is a magic-realist story of love, told through the memories of one person," the film's fundraising page explains. "The film focuses on Alice and Michael's relationship, telling their personal and intimate story in an epic, cinematic way."
Former Doctor Who companion Darvill has just finished the third and final series of Broadchurch, while Brealey has starred in BBC3's Clique since Sherlock series four finished earlier this year.
The movie has already received support from Film London and the Southern Exposure Film Fund, but the creators are looking to raise a further £3,500 to finance the movie.
In Wonderland is directed by theatre director Christopher Haydon, and produced by Daisy Cooper. Go to the film's fundraising page to find out more.