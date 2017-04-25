[embed]https://player.vimeo.com/video/212828683?color=74d0ed&title=0&byline=0&portrait=0[/embed]

"In Wonderland is a magic-realist story of love, told through the memories of one person," the film's fundraising page explains. "The film focuses on Alice and Michael's relationship, telling their personal and intimate story in an epic, cinematic way."

Former Doctor Who companion Darvill has just finished the third and final series of Broadchurch, while Brealey has starred in BBC3's Clique since Sherlock series four finished earlier this year.

The movie has already received support from Film London and the Southern Exposure Film Fund, but the creators are looking to raise a further £3,500 to finance the movie.

In Wonderland is directed by theatre director Christopher Haydon, and produced by Daisy Cooper. Go to the film's fundraising page to find out more.